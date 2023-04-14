HomeAttalaDistrict championships on the line tonight for a couple of local softball teams

District championships on the line tonight for a couple of local softball teams

by

District championships will be on the line tonight when two local softball teams take to the field.

Kosciusko will host West Lauderdale for the outright Region 4-4A Championship and a first round bye in the playoffs.

The Lady Whippets will host the Lady Knights beginning at 6:30 at Peggy Ables field.

KHS students can get into the game for $1 by using the link sent to their school email through GoFan.

The Ethel Lady Tigers will also be play a game with district championship standings on the line.

The team will host Sebastopol, the only Region 5-1A team to defeat Ethel this season.

If the Lady Tigers win the game by more than 2 runs, they will take over first place in the division with one conference game remaining against Noxapater.

For updates on the games, follow @KSDsports and @TigerFastPitch on Twitter.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko School District Beauty and Beau Review set for Saturday

Thursday Kosciusko softball game rescheduled for Friday

Local baseball/softball scoreboard

Kosciusko Whippet softball player earns state “Player of the Week” honors

Here’s how you can donate fun pairs of socks for the Children’s Miracle Network…

Kosciusko baseball to play for Region Championship and county softball rivals face off in busy night of sports