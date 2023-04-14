District championships on the line tonight for a couple of local softball teams

District championships will be on the line tonight when two local softball teams take to the field.

Kosciusko will host West Lauderdale for the outright Region 4-4A Championship and a first round bye in the playoffs.

The Lady Whippets will host the Lady Knights beginning at 6:30 at Peggy Ables field.

KHS students can get into the game for $1 by using the link sent to their school email through GoFan.

The Ethel Lady Tigers will also be play a game with district championship standings on the line.

The team will host Sebastopol, the only Region 5-1A team to defeat Ethel this season.

If the Lady Tigers win the game by more than 2 runs, they will take over first place in the division with one conference game remaining against Noxapater.

For updates on the games, follow @KSDsports and @TigerFastPitch on Twitter.