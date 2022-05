Thursday, May 27, 2022

3:12 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance that occurred at a residence on McBride Street in Ethel.

5:55 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were notified of a tree down in the roadway on Attala Road 3122 in the Carmack area.

7:21 p.m. –Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the emergency room in Kosciusko and to a residence on Attala Road 4213 in Sallis regarding a female that had been stabbed. Read more on that here.