Disturbance in Sallis

On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet.  She did not leave her name.  Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon.  The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.

