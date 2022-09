Wednesday, August 31, 2022

10:38 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 1121 off Attala Rd 1107/Nile Rd.

1:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Burdine Rd for a disturbance in progress involving weapons. One person was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.