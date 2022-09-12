Disturbances and Crashes in Kosy

Monday, September 12, 2022

9:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue.

12:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were called to the parking lot of Adams Grocery on Hwy 12 regarding a vehicle that struck the building and a propane tank. No injuries were reported.

12:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the parking lot of Kangaroo on Hwy 12 for a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred there.

3:39 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to multiple reports of a male and female walking and arguing on Love Rd.