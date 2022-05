Friday, May 27, 2022

11:01 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 3011 near the Possumneck area.

3:07 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 2101 in Ethel and to an area of HWY 43 North when they were notified of a disturbance that occurred on HWY 43 North.

4:03 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a suspicious person at a residence on Attala Road 3057.