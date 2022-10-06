Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

6:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to complaints from a residence on Smythe Street reporting a disturbance in progress there.

9:20 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Rd 5216, in the area of New Hope, regarding trespassing.

3:11 p.m. – Officers were requested to go to Sunflower for an active, uncontained shoplifter. On arrival, officers found that the subject had fled.

4:43 p.m. – Officers were requested to the Walmart parking lot for a man walking around the parking lot bothering door handles.