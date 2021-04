11:51 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a dispute on Elm Street over some animals.

2:07 pm – Attala County Deputies were called to a domestic dispute on Attala Road 1034.

2:15 pm – Attala County Deputies were called to a two car accident on Hwy. 12 East. No injuries reported.

5:00 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a disturbance on Carter Street.