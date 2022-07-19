HomeAttalaDisturbances, Prowlers, and Vandalism in Attala

Disturbances, Prowlers, and Vandalism in Attala

by

Monday, July 18, 2022

4:02 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received a call from a resident of Attala Road 2120/Rock Port Road about possible prowlers on the property.

4:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Westwood Apartments when a caller reported that 3 juveniles vandalized a vehicle there.

4:40 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 19 North near Attala road 3024.

6:59 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting two small children playing close to the roadway with no adult supervision in sight on Lucas Street.

8:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Arrowhead Drive.

8:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was alerted to the smell of propane gas at Scott Petroleum on HWY 12 West.

