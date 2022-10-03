Disturbances, Reckless Driving, and more in Attala

Monday, October 3, 2022

6:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a childcare center in the Parkway Plaza on Hwy 12 West for a disagreement between a parent and a worker.

7:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a fire behind Spot Cash. This was a controlled burn.

9:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were requested by a parent at a residence on Fairground St when a child refused to go to school.

9:59 a.m. – Attala Deputies and Kosciusko Police were alerted to a box truck driving recklessly on Hwy 35 South toward Kosciusko.