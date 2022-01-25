Disturbances Reported as well as Prowlers

1:54 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a prowler at a residence on Bi-way Road off Burdine Road just outside the city limits.

2:45 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to Hannah Circle in the Ethel area regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

3:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Hammond Circle.

2:33 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 19 South and Highway 35. No injuries were reported.