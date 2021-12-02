Disturbances Reported in Attala

8:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department dispatched to the Justice Court building when they received reports of smoke in the ceiling of the court room.

9:41 a.m.- Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

10:02 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West Adams Street regarding property damage.

1:18 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a vehicle that ran off the road and into a ditch on Attala Road 3122 near Friendship Volunteer Fire Department. No one was injured.

3:21 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 2113/Morris Road in McCool.

5:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a possible disturbance in a vehicle on West North Street.