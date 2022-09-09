Disturbances, Stolen Vehicles, and More in Kosciusko

Thursday, September 8, 2022

6:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Jefferson St and Veterans Memorial Dr near Kangaroo. No injuries were reported.

12:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a minor accident at the intersection of Attala Rd 3102 and Hwy 440 when a vehicle struck a deer.

12:33 p.m. – Kosciusko Police issued a BOLO for a 2020 GMC Sierra Carbon Black in color taken from Franks Chevrolet.

12:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Choctaw Ct.

3:03 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Rd 3122 in Carmack regarding a 4-wheeler that was stolen from the property.

3:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a male walking down West Jefferson St between Myers Rd and Burdine Rd. The caller stated that the man was throwing rocks at and exposing himself to vehicles passing by.

3:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a resident of Cannonade Apartments regarding a disturbance that occurred between neighbors.

4:57 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Cannonade Apartments for a disturbance in progress there.