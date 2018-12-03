Disturbing the peace and other recent arrests

On 12-02-2018, Davion M. Rimmer, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Ray’s Alley by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 12-02-2018, Mary E. Rimmer, a 42 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Ray’s Alley by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 11-30-2018, Ray C. Phillips, a 50 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI 1st, Open container, no drivers license and contempt of court on S. Huntington Street by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 11-30-2018, Shaquille J. Bedford, a 26 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver license on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 11-29-2018, Norman V. Cotton, a 58 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for domestic violence- aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in the city limits on Bellevue Circle by Officer Robert Overby.

On 11-28-2018 Jeremy Nelson, a 48 y.o b/m from Durant was arrested for Improper Equipment, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on North Natchez Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 11-27-2018, Lisa Ray, a 56 y.o w/f from Kosciusko was arrested for petit larceny on West Adams Street by investigators.

On 11-26-2018, Kubyee F. Wingard, a 27 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana on Highway 12 West by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 11-26-2018, Maurice L. Gladney, a 33 year old B/M from Louisville, was arrested for DUI 1st offense on East Jefferson Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 11-25-2018, Freddrick E. Hill, a 41 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Fairground Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 11-25-2018, Rose Brown, a 35 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence (simple assault), resisting arrest and malicious mischief on Fairground Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 11-24-2018, Lester D. Winters, Jr., a 19 year old B/M from Durant, was arrested for possession of marijuana, suspended drivers license and disregard for traffic device on Highway 12 East by Lt. Cody Williams.