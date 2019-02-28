Home » Local » Today is the final to register for Dixie Youth Baseball

Dixie Youth
Posted on

Today is the final day to get registered for Dixie Youth baseball.

Forms can be filled at the Hugh Ellard Park office through 4:00 pm.

The cost is $75/player and $140 for two or more.

Contact Todd Ables at 662-289-7932 for more information.

