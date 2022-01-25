Dobbs: Boosters Are Saving Lives, Hospital Trips

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says, in the past month, Mississippians who were fully vaccinated including a booster dose accounted for only two and a half per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the state. Dobbs says 20 per cent of the deaths were among those who got the first rounds of vaccine but not the booster shot. Seventy-five per cent of those who died had not been vaccinated or were only partially vaccinated. He says a booster dose offers 90 per cent protection against being hospitalized with the Omicron variant.