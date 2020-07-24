Doc: Spread of virus fueled by summer sports, trips to bars

State health officials are warning that cases of coronavirus in Mississippi are growing fastest among teenagers and people in their 20s.

The state officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says these outbreaks are fueled by outdoor get-togethers, people going to bars and people attending summer sporting events.

Dobbs says participating in summer sports is “a little bit reckless, to be honest.”

Although many young people are asymptomatic, that population has been passing the virus onto parents and grandparents.

Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that he expects to impose more restrictions on bars and expand his mask mandate to more counties. (AP)