Dolly Parton Concert Tickets on Sale Tuesday at 9AM

(Brian Montgomery) Dolly Parton tickets go on sale this Tuesday at 9am and there are 3 ways to see her, as Buck Alman the General Manager and Director of The Ellis Theater at Marty Stuarts Congress of Country Music announced today at 5pm!

There will be 2 shows at The Ellis Theater on August 26th, the first will be at 3pm with a second show at 7pm. The prices will range from $350 to $3,500 for front row seats. Prices will vary throughout the seating chart, which will be available to see on Tuesday when tickets go on sale.

The third way will be at The Parton Party located directly outside The Ellis Theater, where there will be an enclosed area, with tents, food vendors, beverages and a 20×24 “Dollytron” video screen where for $35 you can join the party, and watch BOTH the 3pm and the 7pm show for one price. To purchase tickets on Tuesday fans can go to either the Congress of Country Music website or by using the links from their Facebook page as well.

Kicks 96 will be broadcasting the Parton Party LIVE from 1pm to 3pm, as well as celebrating Dolly Parton’s performances at The Ellis Theater with a 9 to 5 celebration, nonstop back-to-back Dolly Parton songs during the Parton Party from 1pm to 3pm and again from 5pm to 7pm!

