Domestic Dispute on 1021 West Jefferson

9:58 am – Police responded to 2451 Attala Road 2201 about a horse loose out in the yard across from that address.

12:14 pm – Caller called in requesting an officer to 4001 Attala Road 1062 because of she thought someone tried to break into her home.

3:46 pm – Caller called in about some club hunting equipment stolen from his camp and wanted a officer to come file a report on it.

4:02 pm – Caller called in advising an officer come out to 1021 West Jefferson for a domestic dispute between her and her husband.

8:04 pm – Police got a call about a disturbance at 409 Pullen Street.

8:15 pm – Police were notified about a report of drag racing on Highway 14 West close to County Road 4032. Caller advised she heard a couple cars racing for a little while. She wasn’t sure exactly where they were.