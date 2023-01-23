Domestic Disputes and Livestock on the Road and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

Sunday 1-22-23

9:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about a domestic dispute on Breck Street.

11:27 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked on the report of livestock on the road on Hwy. 19.

3:43 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to Stewart Street for a domestic dispute between siblings.

7:01 p.m. – Kosciusko police were asked to respond to Costa on Parkway Place for a dispute with a customer.

10:56 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to Hwy. 12 W. past Road 4121 for a one-vehicle roll-over accident with injuries.

11:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of several shots fired near Lucas Street, possibly coming from the area of Fairgrounds Street.

11:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a second report of shots fired near E. Adams Street.

11:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Dollar General on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.