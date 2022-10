On Monday at 1:34pm, KPD was requested to North Huntington Apartments for a disturbance in which there was said to be a gun involved. A subject was quickly taken into custody.

At 2:15pm, there was a report of a minor fender bender at an off ramp at the Highways 35 and 19 intersection. EMS was requested as one participant seemed shaken up.

At 5:02pm, there was a report of a combine on fire on Attala Road 3102.