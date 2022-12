On Sunday at 12:59pm, officers were requested to south Huntington for a domestic disturbance. One subject was taken into custody.

At 4:22pm, there was a report of a two-car accident on west North Street.

At 4:31pm, officers were dispatched to a residence on west Adams Street for a domestic disturbance between father and son.

At 5:57pm, an officer was requested to Second Street for the hit and run of a mail box.