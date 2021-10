8:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a Tipton Street residence in response to complaints of a trespasser.

9:41 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Old Vaiden Road.

9:43 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 5016.

12:38 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on South Huntington Street.