3:22 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 2207/Winfrey Road when they received a call reporting a disturbance in progress there.

5:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Kangaroo Crossing on Highway 12 reporting a trespasser on the property.

9:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Pullen Street when a caller reported a domestic disturbance that occurred there.