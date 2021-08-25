Domestic Disturbances in Attala

12:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 4167.

2:16 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to McBride Street in Ethel in response to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence there.

4:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting someone prowling at a residence on North Huntington Street.

12:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting an attempted break-in at a residence on East Jefferson Street.