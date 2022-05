Tuesday May 4th, 2022

9:32 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 1022/Ridge Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

UPDATES

7:03 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4045/Sudduth Road when they received reports of a dispute between neighbors.

9:47 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a trailer park on HWY 35 North regarding a disturbance in progress there.