Domestic Disturbances in Kosciusko

On Tuesday at 6:33pm, there was a report of a domestic disturbance on Walnut Grove Road.  One person was shortly taken into custody.

At 7:53pm, there was a report of a vehicle having run off the road on Hwy 19 south.

At 7:54pm, county deputies responded to a report of vehicles drag racing on Hwy 12 east.  Officers followed three vehicles to Kangaroo Crossing on Veteran’s and spoke with the drivers.

On Wednesday at 2:25am, KPD returned to Campbells Motel after repeated calls of a couple fighting and screaming all night.  The subjects were taken to the police station.

 

 

 

