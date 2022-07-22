Domestic Disturbances, Minor Crash, and more in Attala

Thursday, July 21, 2022

1:06 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle crash on West Jefferson Street near Aponaug Road. No injuries were reported.

8:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to F Street near Glendale Apartments regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

10:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on West Jefferson Street near West South Street.

10:28 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 5217 near Ethel when a call came in reporting that a wife accidentally shot her husband. Read more on that here.