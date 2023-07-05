Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

CLARENCE MCGOWAN, 47, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

MICHAEL MONK, 41, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant, – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond $0, N/A.

ANTONIO U MOORE, 26, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CALVIN M MORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $0.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 52, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, KPD. Bond $500, $500.

JAMES A PERISHO, 48, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $0.

MARY K PINTER, 58, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DEBORAH K SCOTT, 30, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

KENALYN SIMPSON, 33, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.