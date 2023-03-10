HomeAttalaDomestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Leake

Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Leake

BRIANNA M RAYFORD, 24, of Carthage, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $478, $218, $143, 0.

 

RICHADE RULE, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

YVONNE SCOTT, 42, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

BILLY J STEWART, 65, of Lena, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

DETRIC L SUMMERS, 45, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RONALD TOWNER, 35, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JAIDEN D TRIPLETT, 19, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

JEFF WATSON, 37, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

DARRELL T WINDOM, 20, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Leake County Justice Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

