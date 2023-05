Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Leake Arrests

RIDERRIUS L BARLOW, 21, of Forest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, LCSO. Bond $500.

CHASSIDY B BEASON, 26, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ROSE M BROWN, 39, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Detainer – Attala Justice Court, KPD. Bond $0, N/A.

PATRICIA G CAIN, 37, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25.

DACAREN M COFFEE, 21, of Kosciusko, DUI – Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.

AMY S COLLINS, 45, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $500.

JAMARION K COOK, 26, of Carthage, False ID, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Seatbelt Violation, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

WALTER COOPER, 64, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.