Domestic Violence and Felony Child Abuse Arrests in Leake and Attala Counties

DEMARRIOUS LEVY, 19, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, WGPD. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

DITERIO D MCCORY, 31, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

LAREON MCCURDY, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Vehicle Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond $0, $418, $299.25.

AKEEM S MILLER, 28, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Hold for Other County, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $0.

FRANK MIRAMONTEZ, 39, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond $500, $1,000, N/A.

ANNETTE MOSES, 37, of Kosciusko, Contraband in Prison, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JASON C MYERS, 40, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

RUFUS PARKS, 38, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

SHAUNNA R REYNOLDS, 31, of Lake, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond N/A.

JASON K SAM, 39, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000, $500.

CORTEZ L SIMMONS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, No License, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $20,000, $400, $1,000, $1,900.

MAURICE D STEWART, 47, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $3,000, $1,000, $500, $250, $250.

JARIQ J STRIBLING, 20, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

WAYLON A WAGGENER, 24, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

DONTORIOUS WILDER, 25, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

DEANGELO C WINGO, 26, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Dwelling, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Child Abuse – Allowing Child’s Presence at Commission of Felony, Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, WGPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $5,000, $0, $0, $0, N/A.