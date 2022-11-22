HomeAttalaDomestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

by

LESLIE R LUCKETT, 39, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25.

 

JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, DUI – 3rd (Felony), MHP.  Bond N/A, $5,000.

 

GERRICK L NICHOLS, 38, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $100.

 

JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

FRANK J SCOTT, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

ELIJAH R SETTLES, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

WILLIAM THORNTON, 50, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, MBN.  Bond $15,000.

 

LISANDRO VASQUEZ, 28, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Injury, CPD.  Bond $418, $418, $228, $328.

 

ANDREW G WINSTEAD, 27, of Philadelphia,  Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Domestic Dispute and Rollover Accident

Audio: Attala County fire chief Danny Townsend offers fire safety tips for Thanksgiving

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

18-Wheeler Involved Hit and Run in Attala

Fire Blazes Behind McCool Fire Dept, Crash on Hwy 19 – Attala

Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests