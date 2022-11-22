Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

LESLIE R LUCKETT, 39, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.

JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, DUI – 3rd (Felony), MHP. Bond N/A, $5,000.

GERRICK L NICHOLS, 38, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $100.

JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

FRANK J SCOTT, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

ELIJAH R SETTLES, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

WILLIAM THORNTON, 50, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, MBN. Bond $15,000.

LISANDRO VASQUEZ, 28, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Injury, CPD. Bond $418, $418, $228, $328.

ANDREW G WINSTEAD, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, NCSO. Bond N/A.