Domestic Violence and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

JOHNAILE L SMITH, 50, of Kosciusko, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $1,000.

 

RHEAYVAN STAFFORD, 19, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

BRITTANY STEWART, 25, of Senatobia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $1,174.25, $674.25.

 

SHELBI N SWANTON, 22, of Carthage, Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Serving Days, KPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

HECTOR TELLO, 33, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

 

DRETAVIS D TOLAR, 21, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

JEREK S TSOSIE, 26, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Speeding, Open Container, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $228, $389.25, $797.25.

 

DWILETTE L TUBBY, 40, of Walnut Grove, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Open Container, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond $628, $389.25, $418, $218.

 

CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25, $399.25.

 

ANDREW D WILDER, 20, of Carthage, Trespassing – Failure to Leave Public Place of Business Upon Request, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with Business Customers, CPD.  Bond $389.25, $339.25.

 

KORZAY T WILLIS, 20, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

TREMON YOUNG, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court X 5, LCSO.  Bond $0 X 5.

