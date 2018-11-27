Domestic violence and other recent arrests

On 11-25-2018, Rose Brown, a 35 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence (simple assault), resisting arrest and malicious mischief on Fairground Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 11-24-2018, Lester D. Winters, Jr., a 19 year old B/M from Durant, was arrested for possession of marijuana, suspended drivers license and disregard for traffic device on Highway 12 East by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 11-23-2018, Kodi M. Clark, a 39 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for leaving the scene and no drivers license on Highway 12 East by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 11-20-2018, Elizabeth M. Shuler, a 23 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 11-20-2018, Phillip J. Fuller, a 41 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for petit larceny on Fairground Street by KPD Investigators.

On 11-19-2018, Terry L. Hansford, Jr. a 27 year old W/M from West, was arrested for switched tag on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 11-16-2018, Glenda Henderson, a 56 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI-1st offense on North Natchez Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 11-13-2018, Tomeka Collins, a 44 year old B/F from Sallis, was arrested for disturbance in a public place and simple assault on Highway 12 West by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 11-13-2018, Marqita S. Phillips, a 27 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana, no driver license, failure to appear and speeding on Highway 35 South by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 11-12-2018, Carey E. Stroud, Jr., a 39 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended drivers license on South Natchez Street by Lt. Joshua Pinkard.