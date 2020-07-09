Domestic violence and other recent arrests

On 7-07-2020, Lakesha I. Mullins, a 32 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Petit Larceny and Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain Joshua Pinkard.

On 7-06-2020, Jaylen E. Massey, a 25 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court and Possession of Paraphernalia on Northview Drive by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 7-06-2020, Ronnie Williams, a 50 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence-Simple Assault on Carter Street by Lt. Matt Ward.

On 7-04-2020, Tyler J. Dotson, a 24 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance of Family and Resisting Arrest on Love Street by Lt. Matt Ward.

On 7-03-2020, James F. Brown, a 32 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia on Goodman Street by Lt. Matt Ward.

On 7-03-2020, Shanell Fondren, a 32 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Tag and No Proof of Insurance on Goodman Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 6-30-2020, Tyler W. Smith, a 24 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Driver’s License, No proof of Insurance and Improper Equipment on Lucas Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.