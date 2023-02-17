Domestic violence and other recent Kosciusko arrests

HomeLocalDomestic violence and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 2-15-2023, Larry Gentry, a 46 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance of Family and Disobeying a Police Officer on Cedar Lane by Officer Matthew Griffin.

On 2-15-2023, Shelbi Swanton, a 22 year old w/f from Carthage, was arrested for Contempt of Court with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On 2-15-2023, Billy Ray Horne, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On 2-14-2023, Cortez Simmons, a 27 year old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle and Window Tint on Knox Road by Captain James Ward.

On 2-9-2023, Bradley Burroughs, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on West South Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 2-9-2023, Fallon Harmon, a 35 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

 

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

