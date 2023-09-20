HomeLocalDomestic Violence, disturbing the peace, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Domestic Violence, disturbing the peace, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 9-14-2023, Tyrone Kendrick, a 50 year old b/m from Tampa, Florida, was arrested on Highway 12 East for No Drivers License, No Insurance, No Tag, and Possession of Controlled Substance by Officer Blake Burns

On 9-12-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Disturbing the Peace on Highway 12 East by Captain James Ward.

On 9-12-2023, John Canales, a 19 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence for Officer Jose Martinez.

On 9-8-2023, Aquasia Patrick, a 34 year old b/f from Kosciusko,was arrested for Simple Assault on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

 

 

