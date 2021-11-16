Home » Attala » Domestic Violence, Drug Possession, and DUI Arrests in Attala & Leake

Domestic Violence, Drug Possession, and DUI Arrests in Attala & Leake

Posted on

TOBIAH S BEN, 26, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Contempt of Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

 

KENNETH C BROWN, 53, of Carthage, Warrant X 2, CPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

JAMES CAMPBELL, 29, of Pelahatchie, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

BARRY K EDWARDS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $500.

 

TONY L FRAZIER, 45, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond N/A X 2, $674.25, $218, $168, $418.

 

NIJEL M GOSS, 22, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No License, Warrant X 7, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $0 X 7.

 

JESSICA A HARDIN, 33, of Forest, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

JAMES HARMON, 69, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, No License, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

MATTHEW W HARRIS, 28, of Union, Failure to Give Signal, No License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $1,000.

 

ROBERT HOLLINS, 26, of Battle Creek, MI, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MARTIKA R LEWIS, 32, of Carthage, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment