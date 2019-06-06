Domestic violence, DUI, and other recent arrests

On 5-29-2019, Arnold Ellington, a 29-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence – simple assault. (Scott Walters)

On 5-25-2019, Christopher Shuler, a 47-year-old white male, was arrested for statutory rape. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 5-24-2019, Jeffery Woods, a 54-year-old white male, was arrested for malicious mischief (2 counts).

On 5-24-2019, David Kimbrough, a 54-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a vehicle. (Scott Walters)

On 5-24-2019, Raven Robinson, a 29-year-old black females was arrested for possession of meth. (Scott Walters)

On 5-24-2019, Carson Allen, a 24-year-old white female, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 5-22-2019, Hunter Ray, a 22-year-old white male, was arrested on a warrant for drug court violation. (Scott Walters)

On 5-17-2019, Anthony Broadnax, a 36-year-old black male, was arrested for suspended license and no insurance. (Scott Chunn)

On 5-16-2019, Drevonte Barnes, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested on a DHS warrant. (Scott Walters)

On 5-16-2019, Tyrone Davis, a 48-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana and suspended driver’s license. (Scott Walters)

On 5-15-2019, Richard Palmertree, a 35-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of meth and suspended driver’s license. (Scott Walters)

On 5-15-2019, Jeffery Williams, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehilce and suspend drivers’ license. (Zelie Shaw)

On 5-13-2019, Christopher Turner, a 33-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a stolen weapon, no driver’s license, and no insurance. (Scott Chunn)

On 5-13-2019, Moses Wise, a 69-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI. (MHP)

On 5-12-2019, James Rice, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and suspended driver’s license. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 5-11-2019, Claude Simmons, a 65-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and suspended driver’s license. (Nick Cox)

On 5-10-2019, Marcus Fleming, a 33-year-old black male, was arrested on a DHS warrant. (Zelie Shaw)

On 5-10-2019, Jermaine Harvey, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license. (Scott Walters)

On 5-10-2019, Robert Spratling, a 23-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

On 5-8-2019, Curtist Bradford, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance of family. (Brian Townsend)

On 5-8-2019, Lavar Bailey, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, speeding, and no driver’s license. (MHP)

On 5-3-2019, Mark Townsend, a 42-year-old white male, was arrested for grand larceny – 2 counts. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 5-3-2019, Patricia Daniel, a 39-year-old white female, was arrested for grand larceny – 2 counts. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 5-2-2019, Bryce Smith, an 18-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated assault. (Jimmy Nunn)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.