Big Deals!
HomeLocalDomestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

by
SHARE NOW
Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

SHONTAZ BROOKS, 47, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Mayor-Tim-Kyle-landing-page-1.pdf

 

TERESA W CHISM, 55, of Durant, Shoplifting – 2nd, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

JOHNNY R GOOLSBY, 39, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $1,800, $0.

tel: 6622893161

 

ALIX S HESTER, 35, of Jackson, Bond Surrender – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond $9,000, N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MARK D LEE, 33, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

tel: 6626336461

 

ANGELA M MCKEE, 52, of Canton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

WILLIAM THORNTON, 52, of Carthage, Warrant, Drug Court.  Bond N/A.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

KEITH A WILLIS, 75, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, PPD.  Bond $2,000.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Mayor-Tim-Kyle-landing-page-1.pdf

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Receiving Stolen Property in Attala and Leake

Update: Roadway Clear – Serious Crash at Intersection of Hwy 12 and Attala Rd 4121 in Sallis

Camper Destroyed by Fire in Attala

May calendar for the Attala County Library

DUI, Felony Accessory, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

BASEBALL STREAM – Kosciusko vs Newton County: GAME 2

tel: 6622893161