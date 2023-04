Domestic Violence, Felony Malicious Mischief, and Multiple Drug Charges in Leake and Attala

,

DEMARROUS MCGOWN, 20, of Carthage, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 3, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, CPD. Bond $25,000, $0 X 3, $0.

GATAVIUS O RAGSDALE, 22, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended License, No Tag, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

APOLINARIO L RAMIREZ-AGUSTIN, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Yield Right of Way, Hold for ICE, MHP. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 21, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,100.

CHARMAYNE L ROBY, 30, of Carthage, Felony Malicious Mischief, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

NICHOLAS R RUSH, 5, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Another County, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $1,000.

DENNIS R SHARKEY, 59, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

KYNDERRICK R SMITH, 26, of Carthage, Felony Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law While in Possession of Firearm, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for Another State, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, N/A.

COREY L SUMMERLIN, 35, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Attala Circuit Court, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

MATTHEW K TAYLOR, 29, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KENNETH L WAGGONER, 31, of Morton, Felony Hold for Drug Court. Bond N/A.