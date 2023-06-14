Domestic violence, public drunk, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 6-12-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

On 6-12-2023, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 42 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), and Possession Of Paraphernalia on Lucas Street by Lt. Michael Jones.

On 6-11-2023, Ashley McKee, a 41 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on Highway 12 West by Captain James Ward.

On 6-10-2023, Robert Norwood, a 52 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Highway 12 East by Captain James Ward.

On 6-10-2023, David Garnett, a 46 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness, Disorderly Conduct of Business, Disorderly Conduct, and Contempt of Court on Highway 12 East by Captain James Ward.

On 6-9-2023, Anthony Newman, a 34 year old w/m from Mantachie, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 east by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 6-6-2023, Ramayia Shamble, a 20 year old b/f from Durant, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace and Public Profanity on Westwood Drive by Lt. Brandon Crowson.

On 6-6-2023, Taquan Winters, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Westwood Drive by Officer Jose Martinez.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.