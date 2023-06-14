HomeLocalDomestic violence, public drunk, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Domestic violence, public drunk, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

 

On 6-12-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

On 6-12-2023, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 42 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), and Possession Of Paraphernalia on Lucas Street by Lt. Michael Jones.

On 6-11-2023, Ashley McKee, a 41 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on Highway 12 West by Captain James Ward.

On 6-10-2023, Robert Norwood, a 52 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Highway 12 East by Captain James Ward.

On 6-10-2023, David Garnett, a 46 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness, Disorderly Conduct of Business, Disorderly Conduct, and Contempt of Court on Highway 12 East by Captain James Ward.

On 6-9-2023, Anthony Newman, a 34 year old w/m from Mantachie, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 east by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 6-6-2023, Ramayia Shamble, a 20 year old b/f from Durant, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace and Public Profanity on Westwood Drive by Lt. Brandon Crowson.

On 6-6-2023, Taquan Winters, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Westwood Drive by Officer Jose Martinez.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Embezzlement and Burglary Arrests in Attala and Leake

Kosciusko School District registration planned for June 26 – 27

Felony Possession, Leaving the Scene, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

Kosciusko Little Whippets Registration Extended

Attempted Murder, Burglaries, Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

Silver Alert – The Search Continues for Mr. Grady Stanley of Kosciusko