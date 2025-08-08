Domestic violence, public drunk, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 08-07-2025 Ryan Allen a 20 yo B/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court by Lt. Williams.

On 08-07-2025 George Burgess a 49 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Domestic Violence by Ofc. Nash.

On 08-07-2025 Candace Lewis a 53 yo W/F from Kosciusko was arrested for Domestic Violence by Ofc. Nash.

On 08-06-2025 Lonnie Patrick a 50 yo B/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Domestic Violence by Lt. Erving.

On 08-04-2025 Stephen Hutchison a 48 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Disobeying and Officer and Contempt of Court by Capt. Hawthorne.

On 08-03-2025 Demarrius Carr a 21 yo B/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbing the Peace by Lt. Williams.

On 08-03-2025 Corwin Tucker a 34 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance and Poss. of Paraphernalia by Ofc. C. Moore.

On 08-03-2025 Angelina Keith a 21 yo W/F from Kosciusko was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance x3, Careless Driving, and Poss. of Paraphernalia by Ofc. T. Moore.

On 08-03-2025 Scott Brantley a 41 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance by Ofc. T. Moore.

On 08-03-2025 Dominguez Hernandez a 35 yo H/M from Carthage was arrested for Public Drunkenness by Ofc. Culpepper.

On 08-03-2025 Augustin Delacruz a 22 yo H/M from Carthage was arrested for Public Drunkenness by Ofc. C. Moore.

On 08-02-2025 Robert Buchanan a 45 yo B/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance, Disobeying Traffic device, and Contempt of Court by Ofc. Nash.

On 08-02-2025 Jamarius Johnson a 35 yo B/M from Ethel was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, and Contempt of Court by Ofc. Nash.

On 08-02-2025 Amy Spencer a 35 yo W/F from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc. T. Moore.

On 08-02-2025 Jacob Dillon a 46 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Poss. of Paraphernalia, Open Container, and Window Tint by Ofc. T. Moore.

On 08-02-2025 David Garnett a 48 yo B/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance, Poss. of Paraphernalia, and Public Drunkenness by Lt. Williams.

On 08-01-2025 Jeremy Lowe a 29 yo B/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Domestic Violence, Malicious Mischief, Poss. of Controlled Substance, Disobeying Traffic device, and Improper Passing by Ofc. Nash.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.