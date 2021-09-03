Domestic Violence Reports in Attala

7:04 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to Attala Road 1034 when they received a call about a domestic disturbance at a residence there.

7:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the parking lot of Kangaroo Crossing when it was reported that one vehicle swiped another and left the scene.

9:29 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 5210.

12:22 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Pope Street in Ethel when a two-vehicle crash was reported. No major injuries were reported.