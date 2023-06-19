Domestic violence, shoplifting, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 6-18-2023, Christopher Erving, a 37 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence X2, and Contempt of Court on Fairground Street by Lt. Michael Jones.

On 6-17-2023, Lakedis Gaines, a 26 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court with the assistance of Attala County Sheriffs Office by Lt Michael Jones.

On 6-16-2023. Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting 2nd Offense on Highway 35 South by Lt. Michael Jones

On 6-16-2023, Edwin Hightower, a 37 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) and Weapon Possession by Felon on Shields Road by Lt. Brandon Crowson.

On 6-12-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

On 6-12-2023, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 42 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), and Possession Of Paraphernalia on Lucas Street by Lt. Michael Jones.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.