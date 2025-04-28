Domestic Violence, Shoplifting, Felony Dope, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

SHARE NOW

DONTEA BASS, 34, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, Hold – Detainer for PPD, PPD. Bond $1,000, N/A.

DANNY BROWN, 52, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JERRY CLEMONS, 60, of Philadelphia, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD. Bond $600.

LINDA GRIFFIN, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500.

LAMARCUS D HOYE, 21, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, PPD. Bond $500.

JANE D LINDSEY, 60, of Carthage, Felony Permission of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

SHERRIL J ORGERON JR, 63, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD. Bond $1,500.

BILLY TINGLE, 68, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.