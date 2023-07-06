Domestic violence, simple assualt and other recent Kosciusko arrests

HomeLocalDomestic violence, simple assualt and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 7-4-2023,Shameki Wright, a 32 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Careless Driving and Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle on Highway 12 by Captain James Ward.

On 7-3-2023, Kierra Ball, a 22 year old b/f from Louisville, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Paraphernalia on Highway 12 West by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 7-3-2023, Kazoria Hughes, a 22 year old b/f from Louisville, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 12 West by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 7-3-2023, Steven Saunders, a 35 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 12 West by Captain James Ward.

On 7-3-2023, Mallie Jackson, a 25 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 12 West by Captain James Ward.

On 7-3-2023, Bonnie McGowan, a 26 year old b/f from Carthage, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Paraphernalia on Highway 12 West by Captain James Ward.

On 7-2-2023, Dretavis Tolar, a 22 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony and Possession of Paraphernalia on Hickory Street by Lt. Brandon Crowson.

On 7-2-2023, Kiara Young, a 23 year old b/f from Forrest, was arrested for Domestic Violence by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 7-1-2023, Toral Flax, a 35 year old b/m from Carthage, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Woodard Lane by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 6-30-2023, Michael Lewis, a 37 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia at Glendale Apartments by Captain James Ward.

On 6-29-2023, Deborah Scott, a 30 year old w/f form McCool, was arrested for Contempt of Court on South Natchez Street by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 6-29-2023, Robert Norwood, a 52 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Public Profanity on Highway 12 East by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 6-28-2023, Markayla McBride, a 20 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct on Highway 35 South by Officer Jose Martinez.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

