Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested – Female Found Stabbed

Kosciusko Police Department made an arrest over the weekend after a female was found stabbed on Tipton Street.

On Sunday March 6th, 2022 at approximately 9:05 a.m., KPD received a call stating that a female was covered in blood on Tipton Street. Officers arrived on scene and gave aide to the victim who was transported to the hospital for her injuries. She had been assaulted by stabbing and blunt force trauma.

The suspect who KPD has identified as Kent Campbell, a 56 year old male, was taken into custody soon after the incident. Kent Campbell was charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault.

Kosciusko Police Department has stated that this is an ongoing investigation and if anymore information can be released, it will be done so at a later time. If you have any information regarding the incident you are asked to please contact Investigator Cody Williams at 662-289-3131.