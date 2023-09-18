Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Careless Driving Arrests in Leake and Attala

ELMO FERGUSON, 57, of McCool, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $0.

JALENA GREER, 20, of Sallis, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

QUILTON D HALL, 39, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 33, of Carthage, Trespassing, CPD. Bond $389.25.

DARREL L JOHNSON, 44, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A, $1,000, $0.

TATYANA L JOHNSON, 28, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, WGPD. Bond $0.

TRAVION A JOHNSON, 20, of Lexington, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $5,000.

JOE S JONES, 49, of Canton, Warrant, Leake County Justice Court, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for Other County, Hold for Other Agency – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

YORSHA JONES, 32, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $3,000.